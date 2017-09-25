Skimmed milk, wheat bread and 5 other food items that are not as healthy as you think!

While everyone wants to eat healthy and be fit, there are many products in the market that appear to be really healthy for you but aren’t. While the ‘perfect food’ is a myth, most foods are not as healthy as they claim to be. Don’t just blindly listen to manufacturers when they say their products are healthy! You should be aware of the real nutritional value of many foods. Unfortunately, most of the meals, snacks and drinks that we love and think are healthy – are in fact unhealthy. Confused?

Here’s a list of ‘healthy foods’ that aren’t as good for you as you think!

Dried fruits

A serving of dried fruits like mangoes orcranberries has around 30g of sugar. Nuts like almonds or cashews aren’t all good either as they contain unnecessary preservatives to extend their shelf life. Sellers often use sulfur dioxide to preserve freshness and add sugar to sweeten the flavor!

Froyo or flavored yogurt

When it comes to yogurt, choose plain ones over fruity flavors (even if they claim to be fat free) because there is probably no actual fruit in the yogurt and there is a lot more sugar than normal yogurt!

Diet soda

Don't gloat about drinking diet soda and being 'fit fam'. Diet is no better than regular soda. In fact, it may be worse because there are artificial sweeteners in diet colas that fool your body into thinking you're eating food and causes a spike in insulin! Stay away!

Protein shakes

Yes, we all need protein to build muscle but replacing meals with protein shakes is the worst thing you can do to your body! They are highly processed and even though you get your protein intake, you're missing out on having real wholesome and filling food! That can 't be good for your body!

Energy drinks

Since energy drinks claim to have caffeine, vitamins, and minerals, it's clear why one would think these drinks are healthy, but here's the reality: they aren't. They give your body a sudden kick and increase your heartbeat to abnormal levles. It's best to stick to water or fruit juice to energize yourself!

Skimmed/low-fat milk

Yes, with skim milk you’re getting rid of the fat, but you’re also stripping away a lot essential vitamins and essentially the motive behind drinking milk is rendered useless! Also, skim milk is full of synthetic vitamins! Wheat bread Most wheat bread is just white bread with a little wheat flour mixed in it! Switch it up with mixed grain bread instead.

