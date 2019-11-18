Meet The First Indian To Win WBPF Mr Universe Title

Indian bodybuilder Chitharesh Natesan won the Mr Universe 2019 title at the 11th WBPF Championship 2019 held at Jeju, South Korea. Natesan has previously won Mr World 2019, and also bagged Mr Asia 2019 title.

Chitharesh Natesan (33) from Kerala won the title in the 90 kg category in the WBPF 2019. As many as 38 countries participated in the annual congress and India won 23 medals in total, including 6 gold, 13 silver and 4 bronze medals. India also secured the second position in the team championship category, with Thailand at first place. The team position is decided by the number of medals acquired by the team in various weight categories in bodybuilding.

“For the last 10 years, I have been into bodybuilding. To participate in this championship, I first went for the trials. I got selected for the Indian team and then I began my preparations. After winning the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship earlier this year, I went on to participate in the World Championship. I am very happy to bring gold for my country India,” said Natesan.