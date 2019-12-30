This Place Has Been Voted The Best Indian Restaurant Of 2019

Indian Accent in Delhi has been voted the best Indian restaurant at CNT & Himalayan Top Restaurant Awards 2019. Indian Accent overthrew The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai which took the top spot in 2018. The rankings list India’s top 50 premium dining establishments.

Established in 2009, its menu is designed by chef Manish Mehrotra and is known for its Indian fusion cuisine. It was also the only Indian restaurant to rank in Asia’s 50 best restaurants of 2019 and ranked 60th in the world’s best restaurant list.

The menu features most of the Indian Accent classics, while adding new dishes in honour of its swanky address. A succulent tamarind crab with beans foogath in a coconut curry is quite a star, as is the butter scallops, rawa prawn dish in a kokum curry. The duck khurchan cornet is as good as ever, as is the stuffed morel with parmesan papad. It’s the right season for Daulat ki Chaat, which is the most ordered dessert, having wowed critics in New York as well under the name of makhan malai, where they find it hard to digest that such a light and creamy concoction is achieved without egg whites.