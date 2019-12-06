Favourite Food? For Bengaluru Airport Passengers, It's Idli & Dosa

Passengers flying out of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru consume 5,000 dosas and 10,000 idlis every day according to a Global Exhibition Services report. The airport also sells 10,000 kg of Mysore Pak every month. This comes as the number of outlets increased from 5 in 2016 to 14 in 2019. The airport also donates excess food to NGOs running mid-day meals.

With the number of passengers who used the self bag drop kiosks crossing the half-million mark in October, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is looking to expand the service to other airlines.

According to the airport officials, on an average, nearly 2,500 passengers avail this facility each day. “The Air.Go fully-automated Self Bag Drop machines, are currently available for passengers flying with Air Asia and Spice Jet. This would be expanded to more airlines in the future,” the airport management said in the media release on Tuesday.

Launched in 2018 to reduce check-in queues, the Bengaluru Airport was the first in the country to introduce fully automated baggage drop-off points.