This 12-yr-old Hyderabad Student Gets Hired As Data Scientist

Siddharth Srivastav Pilli, a Class 7 student in Hyderabad, was hired for the post of a data scientist at a software company. Siddharth developed an interest in coding from his parents who are both programmers.

He told ANI,

“The person who helped me a lot to get a job at a young age is my dad, who used to show me different biographies and teach me coding. Everything I am today is because of him.”

He learned programming languages, including Java to land a job at Montaigne with a salary of Rs 25,000 per month. He was inspired by Tanmay Bakshi who started coding at the age of 5 and landed a job at Google at 13.

He told ANI,

“My biggest inspiration for joining a software company is Tanmay Bakshi because he got a job in Google at a very young age as a developer and is helping the world understand how beautiful the Artifical Intelligence (AI) revolution is.”