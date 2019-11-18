"Hawa Kam Karo!": Darjeeling Tourist's Paragliding Ride Goes Viral

A paragliding video of a tourist in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh has gone viral with over 12,000 shares. The video shared by the instructor is of a man ironically named Pawan who hails from Kurseong, West Bengal.

The 7.29-minute video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a man named Pawan trying out the glider aircraft for the first time. However, it is his reaction during the course of the ride that has caught the attention of many, with some comparing it to the earlier viral paragliding video of Vipin Sahu.

Recorded at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, the man can be heard requesting the instructor repeatedly to quickly complete the ride and make him land moments after the glider takes off. While the instructor tries to calm Pawan down, he continues to panic and asks him to land quickly.

This comes after the paragliding video of Vipin Sahu from Uttar Pradesh went viral in August 2019.