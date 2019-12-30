  1. Home
Another Video Of Couple Kissing In Delhi Metro Angers Citizens

A video of a young couple making out in the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media

A video of a young couple making out in the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media. The video has evoked strong responses with netizens asking authorities to take stern actions.

Another instance of Public Display of Affection (PDA) inside the Metro went viral in November 2019, sparking a widespread debate. A woman was also filmed scolding a couple and threatened to beat them after taking objection to their behaviour.

While PDA in India is categorised an “obscene act” and can be criminalised under Section 294 of IPC, clicking visuals of PDA without consent can invite a jail term of up to 7 years.

