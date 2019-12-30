Another Video Of Couple Kissing In Delhi Metro Angers Citizens

A video of a young couple making out in the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media. The video has evoked strong responses with netizens asking authorities to take stern actions.

DMRC should ban you from going in a Metro because you are not fit for modern society. They both have given consent and are not causing harm to anyone around them. If you can’t keep your eyes off of people who get what you don’t doesn’t mean they can’t do whatever they want. — Raunaq Puri (@puri_raunaq) December 9, 2019

And just to add up there was nothing wrong in the guy who filmed it . Because anyway they where doing it in public , so they wanted everyone to see . So the guy who filmed it actually helped them to reach out to even larger audience. — Nishant kumar (@Nishant78293671) December 9, 2019

Private life should be at private place not at public place — Arun Jha (@caarunjha2011) December 10, 2019

Another instance of Public Display of Affection (PDA) inside the Metro went viral in November 2019, sparking a widespread debate. A woman was also filmed scolding a couple and threatened to beat them after taking objection to their behaviour.

While PDA in India is categorised an “obscene act” and can be criminalised under Section 294 of IPC, clicking visuals of PDA without consent can invite a jail term of up to 7 years.