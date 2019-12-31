Koneru Humpy Becomes The First Indian Woman To Win This Championship

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy won World Women’s Rapid Chess Championship. She defeated China’s Lei Tingjie in the 12th and final round despite having lost the first game and made her comeback after a sabbatical.

She became only the second Indian to win the title after Vishwanathan Anand won in 2017.

Hailing from Gudivada, Andhra Pradesh, Humpy became the youngest women ever to become a grandmaster at 15. She won two medals at the 2006 Asian Games and thrice reached the semifinals of Women’s World Chess Championship.