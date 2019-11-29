Why Engineers, Post Grads In Coimbatore Are Applying For Sanitary Worker Posts

Over 7000 graduates, post graduates, engineers and diploma holders have applied for 549 posts of sanitary workers in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. On November 27, the city corporation invited applications for 549 grade-1 sanitary posts where the applicants appeared for a three-day interview followed by the verification of certificates. The applicants belonged to different streams such as BSc, MSc, BE and MCom. The list of applicants also included homemakers, construction workers and contract workers of the corporation.

What were the qualifications for eligibility?

According to reports, the candidates must know how to read and write Tamil. He/she should have also completed class X. The monthly salary for the sanitary workers ranges from Rs 15,700 to Rs 50,000.

Why did ‘overqualified’ candidates apply for the post?

As per a report by The New India Indian Express, many applicants were already working in private jobs. They applied for the position in a bid to get a permanent job. Another report by the India Today said that sanitary workers only have to work three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening. The working hours are thus much more relaxed in comparison to private jobs and it gives them ample time to take up other part-time activities.

Is candidates applying for low-rung jobs a unique affair?

In India, the trend of candidates opting for jobs much below their qualification is nothing new.

In February this year, around 4,000 people registered for 14 posts of sanitary workers at the state assembly secretariat in Chennai. The applicants included graduates in Science, Commerce and Arts, MBAs as well as MTechs.

In January, 7000 candidates applied for 14 post of waiters in the Maharashtra Secretariat. A large number of candidates were graduates who applied for the post which only required the qualification of class 4 pass.

In August 2018, 93,000 candidates applied for the post of peons that has the eligibility criteria of class V. Out of the total candidates,3,700 were PHDs holders, 50,000 graduates, 28,000 were post graduates, reports The Times of India.

In February 2017, 25 lakh candidates applied for Group D posts in the West Bengal government secretariat. The list of applicants included graduates, postgraduates and even Doctorate of Philology (PhD) holders.

