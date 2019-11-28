This IAS Officer Has Been Transferred 53 Times in 28 Years

Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka took to social media & wrote “reward for honesty is humiliation” after he was transferred again by the Haryana government. He has been moved out of science & technology dept and appointed as the principal secretary of the archives, archaeology & museums department. He was among 14 IAS officers who were transferred on November 27. It is his 53rd transfer in 28 years of govt service. He was last transferred in March 2019. A 1991-batch Haryana cadre officer, Khemka shot to fame in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Robert Vadra’s Skylight Hospitality and real estate developer DLF. Since then he has been transferred multiple times during both Congress & BJP regimes.