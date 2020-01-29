Muslim Anti-CAA Protesters Help Temple Procession Pass In Kerala

This is a temple procession in Thrissur, Kerala where anti-CAA protesters of Muslim organisations helped the police to ensure its smooth passage. Nearly 1 lakh protesters had gathered at Swaraj round on Jan 25. Simultaneously, there was a procession of Bhaktapriyam temple. The protesters volunteered to help police manage crowd. Thrissur City Police took to social media and wrote “Humanity is bigger than religion”. On Jan 26, a 620-km long human chain led by the ruling Left govt was formed to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act. In December, a church in Kothamangalam opened its doors to Muslim protesters so that they could offer prayers.