From Rats To Diluted Milk, What's Wrong With UP Schools' Mid Day Meals

Nine students and a teacher of a govt school in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar were hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal

in which dead rat was found in Mustafabad Pachendra Kalan villag.The district administration has ordered an investigation

In the recent past, govt schools in UP have come under scanner over quality of mid-meal being served to students. In November, a school teacher diluted a litre of milk with 1 bucket of water so as to serve 81 kids for mid-day meal at a govt school in Sonbhadra district. The teacher was later suspended. In October, students of a primary school were found eating rice with turmeric water at a govt school in Sitapur district. In August, a video of primary school kids eating roti with salt at a govt school in Mirzapur went viral on social media. Even though the school authorities were suspended, a case was also filed against the reporter who had covered the story. In the last three years, 931 children have fallen sick after eating mid-day meal in govt schools across India. The largest number of complaints were received from Uttar Pradesh in 2019.