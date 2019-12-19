Anti-CAA Protests Have Broken Out Across India

Anti- CAA protests broke out in many cities across the country. Many protesters were detained including Umar Khalid, Yogendra Yadav and Ramchandra Guha. In Delhi, internet services were curtailed and section 144 has been imposed in various parts of the city. More than 16 metro stations were closed as a precautionary measure due to which several areas witnessed traffic roadblocks. In Ahmedabad, protesters were lathicharged while prohibitory orders have been imposed in Uttar Pradesh.