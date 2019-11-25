Remember The Lion King Song Girl? Here's Her Story

Remember the father-daughter duo from Tripura who went viral for singing The Lion King’s ‘In The Jungle’? She has her own YouTube channel. Anukriti’s father Dhrubajyoti Debnath told InUth how her talent had first been discovered,

“At 2 years old, we realised that she loves to watch music on her mom’s mobile. She was humming by herself and we realised that she was learning a song, I think from the movie Frozen. Then we gave it a try recording on phone and posted that on Facebook. It became popular immediately.”

Debnath started posting videos on social media after positive reactions from friends and family. He also started a YouTube channel last year. Anukriti’s songs attracted local attention with the duo being interviewed by a local news channel.

“Last year, we got interviewed by a local TV channel. The interviewer was interviewing us and at some point, he asked to let her sing a Bengali song. So he just wanted to make sure that the girl is a Bengali Indian girl.”

But Anukriti just likes to sing her favourite songs. She told InUth,

“I don’t know, there are so many songs that I like. Every single one of the Disney songs are my favourite. I like ‘Shape of you’ by Ed Sheeren, ‘I can’t help falling in love’ by Elvis Presley and ‘Let It Go’ from the movie Frozen, ‘Roar’ by Katy Perry and ‘When we’re together’ from Frozen.”