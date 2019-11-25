This Widely-Used 'Swadeshi' Skincare Cream Has Now Turned 90

Boroline, the skincare product widely-used in India, has now turned 90. Boroline was born out of the Swadeshi movement as an alternative to foreign-made products.

It’s been 90 years since then and Boroline is still going strong. A company set up on a very Indian model doesn’t have a debt of a single Rupee on the government. From young people who used the thick, fragrant cream on pimpled or dry skin to mothers who rubbed it generously on the wounds of their young children, Boroline, a dependable antiseptic, is still an integral part of first-aid kits.

When India gained independence, Debasis Dutta, son of Gour Mohan Dutta, was the MD of the company. It is said when we got independence in 1947, the company distributed free Boroline cream to the people. Not only this, the cream got so famous that Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Actor Rajkumar started using it.

The company distributed almost 1 lakh tubes on the day of India’s Independence.