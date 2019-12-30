In A UP Wedding, Woman Was Shot Because She Paused While Dancing

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot was shot in the face when she stopped dancing at the wedding. The woman is reportedly in a critical condition and is recuperating at a hospital.

“The suspect is on the run but we are confident that we will arrest him soon,” police told the BBC.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the woman is seen dancing on the stage. She pauses for the few moments while men edge her on to continue dancing, threatening to shoot her otherwise. A gunshot is heard thereafter.

With celebratory gunfire becoming common, UP witnesses many incidents of mishappenings. In 2018, the groom at a wedding in Lakhimpur Kheri was shot and killed by a bullet fired by his close friend during a ceremony. Earlier this year, a man near Greater Noida was arrested for brandishing a gun during a wedding procession. In 2016, a self-proclaimed god-woman fired celebratory shots at a wedding, killing the groom’s aunt.