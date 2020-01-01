How CAA Protesters Rang In The New Year

Amid new year celebrations, protests against CAA & NRC continued in several parts of the country.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia and locals gathered outside the university campus and welcomed 2020 by singing the National Anthem. Women of Shaheen Bagh, Delhi continued their vigil for the 18th night against NRC and CAA and sang protest songs.

Several Islamic organisations took out a rally on New Year’s Day in Kochi. The protesters carried photos of BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi & Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad. The rally reportedly stretched for 5 km. Protesters gathered to sing songs at Carter Road, Mumbai on New Year’s Eve while In Hyderabad, protesters stood on roads and showed placards to partygoers.