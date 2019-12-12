Central Railways Will Get Its First AC Train & It'll Be Operated By Women

Central Railways will operate its first air-conditioned train. The suburban local will be operated by two motorwomen — Mumtaz Kazi, who was the first woman in Asia to drive a diesel engine train, and Manisha Maske.

They will be trained to operate the software and the AC system of the train. The Railways are also reportedly hiring a woman guard and female ticket-checking staff.

The train is undergoing a series of tests and will reportedly ply on Trans-Harbour line between Thane and Panvel.

The CR also has a programme in which women travelling alone are counselled by police officers about the safety precautions they need to take and how to seek assistance from Railway Protection Force (RPF) in distress situations.