Not Just JNU, Students Are Protesting In These Universities As Well

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University staged protests outside the AICTE auditorium at Vasant Kunj which is the venue for the varsity’s third convocation ceremony. The students clashed with the Delhi police and a few barricades were broken. Around 400 protesting students broke some barricades and clashed with the police outside the venue even as the convocation ceremony was in progress.

In IIT Guwahati, hundreds of students held a silent candlelight vigil to protest against the administration and Vice-Chancellor. The students marched to show their support for a professor charged with misconduct who pointed out alleged corrupt practices.

At IIT Madras, Two students went on a hunger strike to demand a fair probe into the death of Fathima Lateef and alleging harassment from professors. IIT-M later announced a Grievance Redressal Cell.

Students went on agitation against the appointment of a Muslim professor at Banaras Hindu University. The students argued that the professor cannot teach Sanskrit “vidya dharma” due to his religious identity.