5 Unforgettable Moments From Anti-CAA Protests Across India

The protests against NRC and CAA have been raging across the country. A few moments from the protests went viral on social media:

DCP of Bengaluru (Central) Chetan Singh Rathore sang the national anthem with protesters in order to peacefully disperse them. Amid the anti-CAA protests outside Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, people formed a human chain to shield Muslims who were offering namaz. At Vaniyambadi, Tamil Nadu around 5,000 people gathered to protest and sang the national anthem in unison. At a rally in Hyderabad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi read out the Preamble of the Constitution of India with the crowd repeating the words. Residents of Delhi held spontaneous protests at the Delhi Police Headquarters late at night after the police clampdown on Jamia. The protesters raised the posters of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar.