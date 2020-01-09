This Is How Fans Welcomed Rajinikanth's New Release Darbar

With fire crackers and larger than life cut-outs, Rajinikanth fans are going gaga over the superstar’s new release ‘Darbar’.

The film, helmed by director AR Murugadoss, has hit 7000 screens across the globe. ‘Darbar’ is made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore. Rajinikanth se essays the role of a hard-core cop in the film, while Nayanthara plays the female lead. In Chennai, the shows began at 4 am and drew large crowds to theatres.

From pouring milk on cutouts to cakes and dancing to dhol, fans are celebrating Thalaivar’s 167th film.