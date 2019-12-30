This Couple Marrying At An Old Age Home Is 2019's Sweetest Love Story

Believe in love at second sight?

67-year-old Kochaniyan Menon and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal fell in love at govt-run old age home in Thrissur district of Kerala and got married on December 28. They had known each other for over 30 years but had lost touch a few years ago. Lakshmi’s first husband passed away in 1998 and had asked Menon to look after her. Lakshmi later sold off her house and Menon moved away. They reunited at the old age home and decided to spend their lives together.

Lakshmi’s hand in marriage was offered by Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar.