Hundreds Come Out In Bengaluru To Protest Against Transgender Bill

Hundreds from the LGBTQ community came out to protest in Bengaluru against Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 which passed in Rajya Sabha.

The protesters say the Bill violates transgender persons’ right to self-determination as it mandates transpersons to have surgery in order to be certified. The Bill also reduces the punishment for abusing transpersons as compared to women. It also doesn’t have provisions such as marriage, inheritance, family etc.

The National Network of Sex Workers, India, which has over 1 lakh members, has urged President Ram Nath Kovind not to sign the transgender Bill 2019.

“This Bill harms communities of transgender people and, hence, we urge you in all good faith to send this Bill back to Parliament and seek consultation with the community,” Kiran Deshmukh, president, NNSW, said in the letter to Kovind.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2019 has been passed by both Houses of Parliament amid strong protests from the transgender community, the very people whose rights the Bill claims to protect.

The Bill also invited protests during the Delhi Queer Pride 2019, with many calling it ‘oppressive’.