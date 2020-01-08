Still Don't Believe In Climate Change? 2019 Was India's 7th Warmest Year

2019 was India’s seventh-hottest year according to the Indian Meteorological Department. While 2010-2019 was India’s warmest decade, 2019 was the 22nd straight year of above-average annual temperatures (0.36°C) leading to extreme weather events.

The year saw the hottest July ever recorded with the warmest heatwave in 5 years killing over 200 people. India witnessed its heaviest monsoon rains in 25 years leading to floods in states including Maharashtra, Bihar, Kerala etc. Forest fire incidents in India more than doubled, destroying over 2,500 hectares of forests in Uttarakhand — the highest in 16 years.

Cyclone Fani was the strongest tropical cyclone to hit Odisha since 1999 resulting in 89 deaths and over Rs 50,000 crore in damages.