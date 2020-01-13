Why This Japanese Billionaire Is Giving Away $9 Million To His Twitter Followers

This Japanese billionaire is giving away $9 Million (aprox 65 crore) to his Twitter followers .All they had to do was retweet the Twitter announcement.

Tech tycoon Yusaku Maezawa is distributing the money for a “social experiment” to see if money improves happiness.

The amount will be divided among the 1000 winners who will be selected through a lottery. More than 4 million users retweeted his tweet.

I have added English subtitles to my YouTube video that explains about my 1 billion yen giveaway. I hope you can watch this and understand the real reason why I am doing this giveaway. https://t.co/kBgwwmJoaP pic.twitter.com/B8D8BM0WIO — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 10, 2020



In a video explaining the contest, Maezawa said the users can use the money as they like and answer regular questionnaires about how they are using it. According to Forbes, Maezawa is worth an estimated $2 Billion.

He is set to be the first private passenger to fly around the moon with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.