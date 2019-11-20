Why this Kerala MLA is Asking To Give Books Instead Of Flower Bouquets

This Kerala MLA has said no to the tradition of welcoming politicians with flower garlands and bouquets.

V K Prashanth is asking people of his constituency, Vattiyoorkavu, to greet him with books instead. He put up the request on his Facebook page and many turned up to greet him with books. Prashanth has so far collected over 3,500 books. According to Times Of India, a group of volunteers will sort these books and distribute them to school libraries.

Prashant was the mayor of Thiruvanathapuram Corporation, and was called ‘Mayor bro’ for collecting tons of relief materials for the Kerala flood victims. He won from Vattiyoorkavu by a margin of 14, 251 votes in the recently-held Assembly bypolls.