This 34-Year-Old Woman Is The World's Youngest Serving PM

Finland’s Sanna Marin is just 34. But she is all set to become the world’s youngest serving prime minister. Marin from Social Democratic Party who is the country’s transport minister will lead a centre-left coalition government of 5 parties, all of which are headed by women. She will also be Finland’s third female prime minister and is expected to be sworn in this week. Marin’s stint with politics began at the age of 27 when she became the head of the city council of her hometown, Tampere. In 2015, She became a member of Parliament in June this year, she became Finland’s transport minister.