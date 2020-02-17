TikTok Has Got A New User, It's Bengaluru Police

Bengaluru Police is no stranger to social media.

After bowling over Twitter, with witty and awareness memes, their new target is Tiktok.

“We are on TikTok because it is a very popular platform and it connects well with youth. Our Bengaluru police Twitter profile has gone viral too. The same way TikTok will help the police to reach out to many people.”-DCP South East Bengaluru, Isha Pant told India Today.

@blrcitypolice Talent hits a target no one else can hit! Our intention to be with city and citizens! This melody interprets the same… Jotheyali Jothe Jotheyali… ♬ original sound – BENGALURUCITYPOLICE

Video of DCP Isha Pant singing a Kannada song is went viral on TikTok garnering 104 k views. They have already garnered over 24,000 followers. The city police’s move comes after their counterparts in Kerala and Uttarakhand also joined TikTok.Popular for their humourous videos, Kerala Police has over 4 lakh followers on the social media app.