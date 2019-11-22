This 9-year-old With 145 IQ Is Set To Be World's Youngest Graduate

This 9-year-old boy is set to become the world’s youngest graduate. Laurent Simons from Belgium will complete his degree in electrical engineering from the Eindhoven University of Technology next month.

Laurent is reported to have an Intelligent Quotient of 145. He also completed his high school studies in 18 months when he was eight. Currently, the youngest person to obtain a college degree is American Michael Kearney, who achieved the feat in June 1994 at the age of 10 years 4 months, reports The Hindustan Times.

According to CNN, Laurent aims to pursue his PhD in electrical engineering while studying for a medicine degree.

The nine-year-old is also a big fan of Minecraft, Fortnite & Netflix.