Students Across India Hold Protests To Condemn Violence in JNU

On Sunday, hours after students and teachers at JNU were attacked by masked assailants, students from different institutions across the country held protests to condemn the violence.

At midnight, students from educational institutions in Mumbai gathered at the Gateway Of India. Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students.

Students of FTII, Pune held a protest march, they held a demonstration outside the gate of the premier film institute, holding banners with message “FTII stands with JNU, condemns the violence of ABVP Goons”. Scores of students from Hyderabad University took out a march against the violence and demanded action against those who Jadavpur University students also joined in the late night protest. In Kerala, SFI unit of the state capital also took out protest march. A candlelight march was carried out in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Students of National Law University in Bengaluru also lit candles and led a silent protest.