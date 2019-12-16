Slogans Raised At Delhi Police HQ For Use Of Force Against Jamia Students

Spontaneous protests erupted in Delhi at the Delhi Police Headquarters on the night of December 15. Students of varsities in and around Delhi including JNU, DU and Sharda University raised slogans against Delhi Police, alleging excessive use of force on the students of Jamia Milia Islamia.

Earlier in the day, students outside Jamia took part to protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and National Register of Citizens which turned violent. Students allege that the police entered the university, lathi-charged at the students, damaged infrastructure including mosque and reading room as well as threw tear gas shells.

The protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters was joined by student organizations including SFI, NSUI, IYC as well as by Bhim Army.