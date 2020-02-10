Shame:TN Minister Asks Tribal Children To Remove His Slippers

  1. Home
Video of a Tamil Nadu minister asking tribal children to remove his slippers has gone viral. In the video, Forest Minister Dindigul Srivanasan asks a child to unbuckle his slippers to enter a shrine at a camp.

Srinivasan was at an event to inaugurate rejuvenation camp for captive elephants in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.
After the video surfaced, many netizens have called out the minister’s behaviour.

 

Officials said the boys were students and children of mahouts, reports The Hindu.

The boy identified as Kethan has filed a case against Sreenivasan under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

In a letter to the police, Kethan described what appears to have been an ordeal. “After I came to know that the videos were flashed in the media, I was very embarrassed, and I broke down,” he said, reports News18.com .

