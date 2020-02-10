Shame:TN Minister Asks Tribal Children To Remove His Slippers

Video of a Tamil Nadu minister asking tribal children to remove his slippers has gone viral. In the video, Forest Minister Dindigul Srivanasan asks a child to unbuckle his slippers to enter a shrine at a camp.

The inauguration of the rejuvenation camp for captive elephants in the Mudumalai Tiger Reservce (MTR) were overshadowed as State forest minister, Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, made a tribal boy remove his slippers, so that he could enter a shrine. @THChennai pic.twitter.com/jBfiyMVbC2 — Rohan Premkumar (@ThinBrownDuke26) February 6, 2020

Srinivasan was at an event to inaugurate rejuvenation camp for captive elephants in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

After the video surfaced, many netizens have called out the minister’s behaviour.

He is surrounded by shameless creatures who joyfully watch the inhuman gesture of #DindugalSreenivasan — Albert P’Rayan (@albertprayan) February 6, 2020

Omg. Regressive. Slavery??wtf — kala ramnathan (@kaalakaandi) February 6, 2020

Officials said the boys were students and children of mahouts, reports The Hindu.

The boy identified as Kethan has filed a case against Sreenivasan under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

In a letter to the police, Kethan described what appears to have been an ordeal. “After I came to know that the videos were flashed in the media, I was very embarrassed, and I broke down,” he said, reports News18.com .