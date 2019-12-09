Our Reputation's So Bad, UK & US Issue Travel Advisory For Women Travelling To India

The United Kingdom and the United States have now issued advisories to their citizens travelling to India in the aftermath of the Hyderabad rape and murder case.

Listing out the recent cases of assault against women of British nationality in India, the advisory by the British government asks women travellers to “exercise caution” as “reported cases of sexual assault against women and young girls are increasing”:

“British women have been the victims of sexual assault in Goa, Delhi and Rajasthan and women travellers often receive unwanted attention in the form of verbal and physical harassment by individuals or groups of men. Serious sexual attacks involving foreign nationals have been reported. In April 2018, a Latvian woman was sexually assaulted and strangled in Thiruvallam, Kerala. More recently, in December 2018, a British woman was raped in Goa.”

The United States had also put out such an advisory earlier this year, warning that “violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites”.

Recent cases

A 26-year-old from Hyderabad was raped and burnt alive, evoking strong reactions from parliamentarians and citizens alike. The four men who were detained as part of the investigations were later shot and killed in an ‘encounter’ by the Hyderabad police while visiting the scene of the crime.

A rape victim from Unnao sustained 90% injuries after being attacked by five men while on her way to the court. Two of the five men had been accused of raping her. The victim later succumbed to her injuries.

Crimes against foreign tourists

According to the data from the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), one-third cases of crimes against foreigners in India take place in Delhi. While 65% of crimes against foreign tourists in 2017 were reported to be theft, around 6% of crimes were categorised as ‘assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’. As per the NCRB data, 10 out of every 1,00,000 tourists who visited India in 2015 were victims of crime.