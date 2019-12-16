Not Just Jamia & AMU, Students Across India Join Protests Against CAA, NRC

Not just Jamia & AMU, students from different institutions all over India took part in protests.

Around 100 students from IIT Bombay organised a march on the night of December 15 against police clampdown against students in the North-East. TISS students boycotted lectures and took to the streets to demand complete rollback of NRC & CAA as well as in solidarity with Jamia, AMU students.

Students collective of IIT Madras organised a rally and protest gathering, raising slogans against CAA.

Students’ union of Maulana Azad NU University has written to the controller of examination to seek postponement of exams as students skip exams to protest against violent clashes.

Students of IISc Bengaluru have taken part in day-long sit-in protest while students of Banaras Hindu University demand accountability for police actions. Protests are also taking place at Mumbai University, Jadavpur University, Loyola College, IIT Kanpur, Nadwa University, Pondicherry University, Chandigarh University etc.