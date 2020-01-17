Meet The First Woman To Lead All-Men Contingent At Army Day Parade

Captain Tania Shergill on Wednesday became the first woman to lead an all-men contingent during the Army Day parade.

Wearing a khakhi uniform and holding a ceremonial sword, the 26-year-old from Punjab marched down at the Cariappa Parade Ground. She will also lead the Army’s contingent during the Republic Day Parade.

“It was a feeling of great pride, a sense of accomplishment and worthiness, and pure blessing,” Gill told PTI.

A BTech graduate, Tania was commissioned in March 2017 from the Officer Training Academy, Chennai. In 2019, Captain Bhavana Kasturi became the first woman officer to lead an all-men contingent during the Republic Day parade.