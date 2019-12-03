Meet Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi, The First Woman Pilot Of The Indian Navy

Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi has become the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. The 24-year-old joined operational duties at the naval base in Kerala’s Kochi. Hailing from Bihar’s Muzzafarpur, Shivangi was commissioned into the Navy last year.

“I’ve been craving for this since a very long time and finally it’s here. It’s a very great feeling I think it will create more opportunities for women who want to join the defence, maybe they will be going for choppers and fighters”, Shivangi told ANI.

Shivangi will be flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Navy.

In 2016, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth became the first woman pilot of the Airforce to qualify to undertake combat missions on a fighter jet.