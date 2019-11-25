Lakshya Sen, The 18-yr-old Shuttler Claimed Four Titles in Three Months

  1. Home
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen claimed his fourth win in three months. The 18-year-old from Uttarakhand bagged Scottish Open Title in Glasgow by defeating Brazil’s Ygor Coelho in men’s singles.

With this, Lakshya became the first Indian to win the title since 2012. The teenager won three other titles since September- SaarLorLux Open, Dutch Open, and Belgian International. Earlier this month, Lakshya became the youngest Indian shuttler to enter the top 50 in the world rankings. Lakshya clinched gold at Asian Junior Championships last year.

