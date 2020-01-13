Kirtan, Quran and Preamble: Anti-CAA Protesters Of Different Faith At Shaheen Bagh

From shabad kirtan to verses of Quran and Bible being read out, diverse voices were heard at Shaheen Bagh.

Anti-CAA protesters from different faith came together Sunday evening for a ‘sarva sambhava ceremony’. The inter-faith ceremony had a Hindu-style hawan and the participants read out preamble of the Constitution. Protesters also took out a tiranga march through the lanes of the nearby colonies. A replica of the India Gate has been made at Shaheen Bagh which has names of people who lost lives in anti-CAA protests. The evening, reportedly, saw the largest crowd ever since women started a sit-in protest against the new citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh last month.