Kerala Couple's Unique Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Takes A Stand Against CAA, NRC

This Kerala couple is among the umpteen number of people who have joined the protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. But the duo has chosen a unique way to raise their voice. Arun Gopi and Asha Shekhar held anti-CAA and NRC placards in their ‘save the date’ photoshoot.

The photograph was taken by First Look photography. The couple is going to get married next year on January 31.

Arun, who is a Treasurer at Kerala Child Welfare Board wrote in his Facebook post, “In this time of divisive politics, there is nothing more political than joining hands and walking together.”

Netizens were all praise for the couple’s way of protesting.

A Couple that Protests together stays together. — | кнαи иσσиιєи ѕιиgн | (@LeoKing098) December 21, 2019

Great idea. Whn couple wl see back, they wl b proud of being participants in historical protest in der own way/p>— Vidrohi (@Vidrohi_raja) December 21, 2019

Protests have erupted in multiple cities across the country after the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) became a law after receiving the President’s assent on Thursday. The Bill seeks to amend The Citizenship Act, 1955 to make Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for the citizenship of India. Muslims are the only community to be excluded.