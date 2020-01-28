Donning a conductor’s khaki uniform, 29-year-old Madhu NC hands tickets to travellers in a Bengaluru bus for eight hours. After work hours, unlike others, he doesn’t rest but prepares for the final stage of the coveted civil service examination.

Madhu, a bus conductor with the BMTC, cleared the Union Public Service Commission Mains, and is preparing for the interview slated for March 25. Madhu, who hails from Malavali in Karnataka’s Mandya, cleared the preliminary exam in June 2019, the Bangalore Mirror reported. He had to study Political Science & International Relations, Ethics, Language, General Studies (divided into three parts), Math and Essay Writing.

“I always wanted to achieve something big in life. I started working early to support my family but that did not stop me from studying further. I used to study for five hours a day. I would wake up at 4 am and finish my studies before proceeding to work, “Madhu told Bangalore Mirror.

Madhu was 19 when started working as a conductor at the BMTC. Though his parents don’t know which exam he has cleared, they are elated with his result. He is the first member in their family to study and complete his Masters in Political Science. This, despite not take any coaching for the exams, except for guidance from C Shikha, IAS officer and the Managing Director of Bangalore Metropolitan Corporation. “She has always been very supportive and has guided me on how to write the exam,” Madhu told Bangalore Mirror.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayan tweeted with best wishes for the 29-year-old. Netizens also hailed his efforts.

‘Greatness requires internal toughness’. It is a matter of great delight to see a living testimony of this quote. My best wishes to Madhu NC for his UPSC journey! Keep inspiring!

@BangaloreMirrorhttps://t.co/z4Ff0286Us — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) January 28, 2020

Kudos to Madhu NC, a BMTC conductor frm #Bengaluru who studied 5 hrs a day & cleared IAS mains. He stepped into d role of a conductor at d age of 19 & did his graduation & PG via distance learning. Salute to this soul, who after 8 hrs of tiring job did his studies.@Iyervval pic.twitter.com/J1xxsooFqq — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) January 28, 2020