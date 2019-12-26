India Witnessed Decade's Last Solar Eclipse

The annular solar eclipse of the year began on Thursday morning at 7:59 am IST. The last solar eclipse of the decade was most prominently visible in Southern India.

During the eclipse, the moon did not cover the sun entirely leaving the sun’s visible outer edges to form a ‘ring of fire’. Enthusiasts and students gathered to witness the eclipse at planetariums in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

PM Narendra Modi also posted pictures of him trying to see the sun.

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

The annular eclipse was also visible from the UAE, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore.

According to NASA’s charts next annular solar eclipse in India will only be visible by 2031 May 21