India Makes A World Record... In Number Of Babies Born On New Year's Day

Making a world record India welcomed over 67,000 babies on New Year’s Day — the highest in the world. According to an estimate by UNICEF, babies born in India account for approximately 17% of the total number of babies born on New Year’s Day.

This was the first time on New Year’s Day that India overtook China by a margin of over 20,000 babies born. They were followed by Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia and the USA. According to an earlier report by UNICEF, the first baby of January 1 was predicted to be born in Fiji and the last in the United States.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement, “The beginning of a new year and a new decade is an opportunity to reflect on our hopes and aspirations not only for our future, but the future of those who will come after us. As the calendar flips each January, we are reminded of all the possibilities and potential of each child embarking on her or his life’s journey — if they are just given that chance.”

India’s rising population

A United Nations Population Fund report states that India’s population grew at a rate of 1.2% between 2010 and 2019 to 1.36 billion. India’s working-age population between 2000 and 2018 grew at a rate of 13 million a year. India’s current state of the economy is directly linked to the country’s high working-age population, according to a Periodic Labour Force survey.

As per a UN estimate, India’s population is projected to surpass China’s by 2027. The report states that the country is expected to add 273 million people by 2050. The population is expected to peak in the 2060s.

Here’s how people on social media reacted to the record:

Can we open our eyes at least now? Why can’t we voluntarily adopt in mass for population control programme? To save from poverty hunger deceases of chronical nature in India and World-over. All must voluntarily come forward and save the Nation in the interest of future generation — Guruprasad Imarti s/o Narayanarao Imarti (@GuruprasadImar1) January 2, 2020

India tops the list with 67000+ new borns on New year’s. “Log badhao, Desh dubao” seems to be India’s new year resolution. — Chinky (@ChaiPeChitChat) January 2, 2020

According to UNICEF, India is on New Year Day 2020, Top the list in the world to be born new babies round 67000 & China is second position. It is necessary in the interest of nation to submit a bill in Parliament for control of population. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/COY9xbaXdq — भंवर लाल लोमरोड़ (Bhanwar) (@Bhanwar62869599) January 2, 2020