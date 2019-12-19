Hindus And Sikhs Join Hands To Shield Muslims Offering Namaz During Anti-CAA Protests

Over the last few days, social media has been abuzz with videos of protests against the new Citizenship Amendment Act. But amid the violence, there’s plenty that’s heartwarming. A recent video going viral on social media shows one such instance where a group of Hindus and Sikhs can be seen forming a human chain to shield Muslims who were offering namaz. The incident happened during the protests outside Jamia Millia Islamia University.

#JamiaMilliaUniversity while Muslims read namaz Hindus, Sikhs form a human chain to shield them. This while protestors protest against CAA /NRC in national capital pic.twitter.com/Uu17V22ev4 — Aishwarya Paliwal (@AishPaliwal) December 19, 2019

Twitter approves:

This my, our India and we will continue doing this for each other. #CAAProtest — Avinash Thanvi (@avithanvi) December 19, 2019

India is secular not because of constitution but because of its people… — Inder (@Inder74295312) December 19, 2019

Protests have erupted in multiple cities across the country after the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) became a law after receiving the President’s assent on Thursday. The Bill seeks to amend The Citizenship Act, 1955 to make Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for the citizenship of India. Muslims are the only community to be excluded.