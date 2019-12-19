Hindus And Sikhs Join Hands To Shield Muslims Offering Namaz During Anti-CAA Protests

  1. Home
The incident happened during the protests outside Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Over the last few days, social media has been abuzz with videos of protests against the new Citizenship Amendment Act. But amid the violence, there’s plenty that’s heartwarming. A recent video going viral on social media shows one such instance where a group of Hindus and Sikhs can be seen forming a human chain to shield Muslims who were offering namaz. The incident happened during the protests outside Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Twitter approves:

Protests have erupted in multiple cities across the country after the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) became a law after receiving the President’s assent on Thursday. The Bill seeks to amend The Citizenship Act, 1955 to make Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for the citizenship of India. Muslims are the only  community to be excluded.

