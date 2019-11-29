Here's Why You're Seeing This US Teen's Makeup Tutorial Everywhere

A video made by US teenager on China’s alleged crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang, on the pretext of a makeup tutorial, has gone viral on social media. Seventeen-year-old Feroza Aziz’s Tiktok video had millions of views by Wednesday.

“The first thing you need to do is grab your lash curler. Then you’re going to put it down and use the phone you’re using right now to search what’s happening in China, how they’re getting concentration camps, throwing innocent Muslims in there”, she tells her viewers in the TikTok video.

Aziz said she disguised the video as a makeup tutorial to prevent her content from being taken down.

“This is another Holocaust, yet no one is talking about it. Please be aware, please spread awareness in Xinjiang right now,” she said in the video. She also accused TikTok of suspending her account. The Chinese social media app later apologised and reinstated her account.

Reports suggest that at least 1.5 million Uighurs and other Muslims could be held in ‘re-education centers’ in Xinjiang region which China describes as training centres to deter attacks associated with Uighur separatism.