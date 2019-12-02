Heavy Rain Brings Tamil Nadu To Standstill, 15 Dead After Wall Collapses In Coimbatore

Heavy rains have brought several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to a standstill. Fifteen people died after three houses collapsed due to continuous rain in Coimbatore. Rescue operations are underway as many

are feared to be trapped inside debris.

North-Eastern Monsoon has brought heavy rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours. Parts of Chennai,

Tuticorin, and Kancheepuram have been inundated. The Indian Meteorological Department predicts torrential rains for the next two days. Districts including Kancheepuram, Erode, Nilgiris and Coimbatore may get very heavy rainfall (between 12 cm to 20 cm), IMD said