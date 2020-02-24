From Suchin To Cheewala, Things That Trump Got Wrong In His Speech

Suchin and Vivekumunda found a mention in Donald Trump’s speech during his speech at the Motera stadium. Confused?

The US President was referring to Sachin Tendulkar Swami Vivekananda.

Addressing the “Namaste Trump” event, Trump said, “America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people.”

But there were certain gaffes made by the US President that tickled the funny bone in Twitterati

Who is Suchin Tendulkar?

Donald Trump also talked about Bollywood and Bhangra. He said, “All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Su-chin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.”

Yes, he was referring to the ‘god of cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar.

It doesn’t end there. Trump also quoted Swami Vivekananda but got his name totally wrong. Vivekamunda??? (*facepalm)

Netizens are also talking about how the US President mispronounced ‘chai’

Major takeaway from Trump’s speech in India: “CHEEWALA” — the new Chai-Wala ☕️#TrumpIndiaVisit — Marium Soomro (@Marium_Soomro) February 24, 2020



The gaffes were not limited to pronunciation.

Giving a shout out to the film industry Trump also said “India is a creative hub that creates over 2000 movies from Bollywood.”

But hello, it’s not just Bollywood that makes up Indian cinema.

According to a report in Deccan Herald in 2018, India is the world’s biggest producer of films, and in India, the highest number of films were made in Kannada.

The industry produced a total of 243 films while Bollywood produced 238 films and the number of the films released in year 2018 is 1,776. The numbers were collated based on FICCI-EY Media & Entertainment Report 2019.