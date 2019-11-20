CISF Bids Farewell To Dogs Who Secured Delhi Metro With Full Honours

Seven canines who guarded the Delhi Metro for eight years, retired with full honours on Tuesday.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) organised a first-of-its-kind ceremony to award medals and certificates to the dogs.

During their service with the CISF, the canines participated in mock exercises and anti-sabotage checks of Metro premises. Bidding farewell to the dogs, the CISF tweeted, “Born as a dog, retired as a soldier.”

A Farewell ceremony for 07 #K9 members of #CISF organised @ CISF Unit DMRC Delhi. They were handed over to NGO @Friendicoes_DEL, New Delhi. Thank you for your services ! pic.twitter.com/3h1fREZz5s — CISF (@CISFHQrs) November 19, 2019

The dogs who retired belonged to three different breeds — Labrador, Cocker Spaniel and German Shepherd. They were handed over to a Delhi-based NGO that will be taking care of them