Chennai Techie Helps NASA Locate ISRO's Vikram Lander

NASA has credited a Chennai techie with finding the debris of Chandrayaan 2- Vikram Lander on the moon. Shanmuga Subramanian, a mechanical engineer used lunar images from NASA’s orbiter to locate Vikram Lander.

” I downloaded the image and compared old and new image and was able to find something that was out of the ordinary in a particular spot, so I thought this might be the debris “, Shanmuga told ANI.

Shanmuga then communicated his findings with NASA who confirmed his discovery and credited the 33-year-old for it.

On September 7, ISRO lost touch with the Vikram lander. The lander had lost contact due to ‘hard braking’ in the second phase of its descent.