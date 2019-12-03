NASA has credited a Chennai techie with finding the debris of Chandrayaan 2- Vikram Lander on the moon. Shanmuga Subramanian, a mechanical engineer used lunar images from NASA’s orbiter to locate Vikram Lander.
” I downloaded the image and compared old and new image and was able to find something that was out of the ordinary in a particular spot, so I thought this might be the debris “, Shanmuga told ANI.
Shanmuga then communicated his findings with NASA who confirmed his discovery and credited the 33-year-old for it.
On September 7, ISRO lost touch with the Vikram lander. The lander had lost contact due to ‘hard braking’ in the second phase of its descent.
Chennai Techie Helps NASA Locate ISRO's Vikram Lander
