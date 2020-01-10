BJP Activists Forcefully Put Up Pro CAA Banner On Campus Say Bengaluru Students

Students of Jyoti Nivas College (JNC) in Koramangala, Bengaluru, have alleged that BJP workers on Wednesday forcibly put a pro-CAA banner on the college wall and heckled students who tried to stop them.

Videos of a heated argument between students of Bengaluru’s Jyoti Niwas college and BJP workers have gone viral on social media. The students were allegedly also forced to sign the banner.

In a video the BJP activists can be seen arguing with some female students of the college. “You are not concerned about citizenship, you are concerned about yourself… you are not Indians,”the activist can be heard telling the students. Another video shows the activists raising slogans ‘Go to Pakistan’ and ‘We Want CAA’.

On Thursday, additional police security was provided outside college as students held a silent protest outside college against CAA.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Isha Pant, DCP of Bengaluru South East, said, “We have inquired about the incident but no case has been filed. If the college files a complaint, we will take up the case. Police personnel have been deployed near the college.”