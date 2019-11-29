Bengaluru Will Soon See A New Type of 'Traffic Cop'

Traffic violators in Bengaluru, beware of these new “personnel” watching you.

Bengaluru traffic police have erected mannequins to curb violations on the road. The mannequins are dressed up in traffic police uniforms, with reflector jackets and boots. As many as 200 life-size mannequins have been installed at troublesome junctions across the city . Officials hope that commuters behave better on road,

when they see police presence.

“The behaviour of motorists changes automatically when they see a traffic policeman… However, the police cannot be deployed everywhere, and so we decided to put up mannequins,” B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) told The Hindu.

Police are also planning to install CCTV cameras on them to record violations